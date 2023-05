Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs.

Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program.

You may provide your own board and materials if you choose.

Upcoming classes are June 15 & 16, August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd.

Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

