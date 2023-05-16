COVID Protocols lighten again

With the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency – there are some changes to the Oregon Health Plan (OHP).

Warm Springs Community Health Manager Katie Russell encourages anyone on OHP or Medicaid or Medicare to reach out to the health insurance navigators at the health & wellness center to make sure you continue to be covered.

“They can help walk you through making sure that all your information is updated and that there isn’t a lapse in your coverage. Definitely want to get that taken care of before you need it cause it’s no fun if you are in an emergency and then you have to figure out all of your OHP stuff too.”

Russel says that although the public health emergency is over – COVID-19 continues to be active. Protocols in Warm Springs for anyone positive with COVID does not require a 5-day isolation but you should stay home until you feel better and then wear a mask for 10 days from when your symptoms started.

Also – COVID-19 boosters are now being offered to anyone 65 and older. Contact Community Health to learn more and get an appointment.