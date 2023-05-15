KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 16, 2023

Funeral services for Vanessa George will be held today. They will leave from Bel-Air Funeral Home at 10 this morning and go to the Agency Longhouse for dressing at 11. Overnight services will be held. Last meal is at 5am Wednesday and burial is at 8am at Tenino Cemetery. A crying ceremony and giveaway will follow back at the longhouse.

The Cascades East Transit Route 20, Madras to Warm Springs – 10:05 am to 11:44 am afternoon run is temporarily suspended this week due to driver shortages. It will resume on Monday next week.

Senior Lunch is Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 at the Senior Center. Today’s meal is chicken stroganoff.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be held tomorrow from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow after school from 3:15-5:30.

Johnson O’Malley Committee requests for spring student extracurricular allowances are being accepted through this Friday. This funding is for 509-J and Wasco County students, Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

The Knowledge Language Bowl at the Warm Springs K8 is on Tuesday May 23rd. Students from each language class will compete. Parents are welcome to watch and to try and keep noise levels down, they are asking for only adults attend. Grades 5-12 are from 9am to noon and the kindergarten thru 4th grade students’ competition is from 1-2:30. Please check in at the front office. For more information contact Culture and Heritage Language Department. (541)553-3290

Warm Springs Fire Management will have camp crew training on Tuesday May 30th from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.