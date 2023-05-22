HUD Grant awarded to CTWS Housing Authority

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, along with the Burns Paiute Tribe have earned federal grants to build affordable housing and repair a cultural heritage Center.

The announcement was made today by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley as they talked about Warm Springs housing crisis that looms over the Tribe with not enough homes for the families in the community, resulting in many families living in overcrowded and substandard conditions.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program provides grants to support tribal sovereignty and independence. The Warm Springs Housing Authority will use $2 million to build eight homes to increase availability of affordable housing for lower-income tribal members.