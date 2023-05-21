KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 22, 2023

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

The Community Wellness Center is open from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the old school gym. Tuesday is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Pilates-Yoga, combining yoga & strength training.

The Knowledge Language Bowl at the Warm Springs K8 is tomorrow. Students from each language class will compete. Parents are welcome to watch and to try and keep noise levels down, they are asking for only adults attend. Grades 5-12 are from 9am to noon and the kindergarten thru 4th grade students’ competition is from 1-2:30. Please check in at the front office. For more information contact Culture and Heritage Language Department. (541)553-3290

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is looking for food, arts and crafts vendors for the upcoming “In A Landscape” concert on Saturday evening, June 3. The concert will feature Classical pianist Hunter Noack playing a nine-foot Steinway grand piano for the outdoor concert. The WSCAT will provide the tables, chairs and canopies at the event for the vendors. This is only for Warm Springs tribal member vendors, and there is no fee. Application forms are available at the Action Team office on campus. Contact Emily Courtney if you have any questions (emily@wscat.org)

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are June 15 & 16, August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Museum at Warm Springs changing art gallery is featuring “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” thru Saturday, May 27th.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois (jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org)

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting First Nation Vet dot COM https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.