Knowledge Language Bowl coming up

the Cultural and Heritage Language Department will be holding their Knowledge Language Bowl in less than two weeks on Tuesday May 23rd in the Warm Springs K8 Academy Gymnasium.

They invite parents to witness our Native Language students in the Warm Springs Ichishkiin, Kiksht and Numu languages as they engage in a friendly competition to show their knowledge they have gained from attending Native Language classes this year. Students from each class will compete against each other.

In efforst to keep noise levels down, they ask that only adults attend. Competitions are being held during school hours with Grade 5-12 going from 9am-12pm and Grade K-4 going from 1pm-2:30pm. For more information you can contact the Culture and Heritage Department at 541-553-3290.