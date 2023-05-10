KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 11, 2023

The Warm Springs K8 book fair is open today in the school library. Students can shop during the school day at designated times. Today, the book fair will stay open until 4:30 for parents to take advantage and go in to get some books. It is a buy one, get one free book fair.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

The monthly Wellness of Warm Springs gathering is today at noon in the Family Resource Center conference room. The topic is MMIW/MMIR. A barbecue lunch will be provided to participants. Everyone is welcome.

The Senior Center is closed today. There is no senior exercise class or meal.

The Warm Springs Tribes and Central Oregon USDA Service Center is holding a quarterly meeting this afternoon from 3-5pm at the Tribal Administration Building in Conference Room 3. They will cover a Grassland Conservation Program. Pandemic Assistance Relief. Spring Acreage Reporting, Farm Loan Programs and more.

The Twisted Teepee food cart is fundraising for the Madras High School senior class this week. They will donate 20% of all proceeds today and tomorrow.

Honor Seniors Day is tomorrow from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

The Madras Saturday Market starts this Saturday at Sahalee Park and will be held 9am – 2pm each Saturday. The Market is seeking interested vendors. Set up is free for this first weekend. They are looking for arts & crafts vendors, fresh produce, food trucks and entertainment. If you have questions or want to reserve a spot – contact the Madras Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes June 2nd.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha celebration is scheduled for June 23-25 in Warm Springs. The Committee is looking for volunteers to help with cutting and peeling new tipi poles as soon as possible. There are various ways you can volunteer to help during the powwow and folks are encouraged to reach out to Committee Members to find out how they can help. They are also still seeking queen candidates for the powwow. Learn more by talking to Gorky Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Cyrille Mitchell.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.