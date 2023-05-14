KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 15, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. The Secretary-Treasurer is on the agenda this morning to present an Update, the May Agenda, Travel Delegations, Review Minutes and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon will be Enrollments, Health & Human Services and Managed Care.

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event is this Wednesday from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

A documentary film, a panel and a workshop about empowering people, building communities and a harm reduction guide to coming off of psychiatric meds is this Friday from 2pm to 7pm at the SCP Redmond Hotel. You can get tickets online.

The Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery will have on view “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” thru Saturday, May 27th.

Join the Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at Madras High School on Friday June 2nd. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes June 2nd.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10-week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.