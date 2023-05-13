KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 14, 2023

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs over 2 days. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are this Thursday and Friday. There are classes scheduled for June, August, October and December. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 19th. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

The Community Wellness Center is open from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.

Johnson O’Malley Committee requests for spring student extracurricular allowances are being accepted through this Friday. This funding is for 509-J and Wasco County students, Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office.

The Knowledge Language Bowl at the Warm Springs K8 is on Tuesday May 23rd. Students from each language class will compete. Parents are welcome to watch and to try and keep noise levels down, they are asking for only adults attend. Grades 5-12 are from 9am to noon and the kindergarten thru 4th grade students’ competition is from 1-2:30. Please check in at the front office. For more information contact Culture and Heritage Language Department. (541)553-3290

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday June 21 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.