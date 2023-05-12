KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 13, 2023

A Below Bonneville Subsistence Fishery for Tribal Elders is open today until 6pm. Elders are allowed up to 5 salmon, using one pole. Elders need to be present for fishing.

The Madras Saturday Market starts today at Sahalee Park in Madras and will be held 9am – 2pm each Saturday. For more information – contact the Madras/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350.

Central Oregon Community College’s annual Salmon Bake is today 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bend campus’s athletic field. This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

Johnson O’Malley Committee requests for spring student extracurricular allowances are being accepted through Friday May 19th. This funding is for 509-J and Wasco County students, Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office.

A documentary film, a panel and a workshop about empowering people, building communities and a harm reduction guide to coming off of psychiatric meds is Friday May 19th from 2pm to 7pm at the SCP Redmond Hotel. You can get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harm-reduction-workshop-to-coming-off-psychiatric-medication-with-will-hall-tickets-608928149487.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha celebration is scheduled for June 23-25 in Warm Springs. The Committee is looking for volunteers to help with cutting and peeling new tipi poles as soon as possible. There are various ways you can volunteer to help during the powwow and folks are encouraged to reach out to Committee Members to find out how they can help. They are also still seeking queen candidates for the powwow. Learn more by talking to Gorky Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Cyrille Mitchell.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppah@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the old school gym. Tuesday is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Pi-Yo, combining yoga & strength training.