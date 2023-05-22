KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 23, 2023

The Knowledge Language Bowl is today at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Language students from Grades 5th thru 12th are from 9am to noon. The Kindergarten thru 4th grade students competition is from 1-2:30. Families can attend but please limit that to adults, to help keep noise down. You can check in at the front office. For more information contact Culture and Heritage Language Department. (541)553-3290

Plateau Travel Plaza & Indian Head Casino will do on-site interviews for open positions at a job fair today from 10am to 3pm at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras.

Senior Lunch is Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 at the Senior Center. Today’s meal is pork chops, sweet potatoes & Brussel sprout salad.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or Wills at L A S Oregon dot org (wills@lasoregon.org).

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking vendors interested in setting up at the June 3rd “In a Landscape” concert that will be held off County Line Road. This is for Tribal Member Vendors only. To sign up and learn more contact Emily at 541-553-3148 or stop in to see her at the Painted Pony in the Warm Springs Plaza.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is June 9th and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

For everything Pi-Ume-Sha – which will be June 23rd thru the 25th in Warm Springs – check KWSO dot org in the news and information tab – choose Events in the drop down menu and find the Pi-Ume-Sha post. We are updating information on all the events as it comes in. https://kwso.org/2023/05/pi-ume-sha-treaty-days-2023/