KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 24, 2023

Today is the Warm Springs K8 3rd grade field trip to Sullivan’s Pond

Funeral Arrangements for Willie Stacona – Services will be held today (Wed 5/24/23) at the Warm Springs Community Center with burial to follow at 12:30 at the Tenino Cemetery. Lunch after the burial at the Agency Longhouse.

Bow-tie chicken alfredo is on the menu today for Senior Lunch at noon at the Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 for younger adults and children under 18 can eat for $3.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday June 21 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes June 2nd.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have camp crew training on Tuesday May 30th from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

Hunter Noack and his “In a Landscape” concert series will be in Warm Springs on June 3rd. The Classical Music Concert is sold out, however there are tickets reserved for Warm Springs Tribal Members. If you want to go to the show – contact dustin@wscat.org or call 541-553-3148.

Registrations are being accepted for a Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop June 5-10 at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will require a commitment of 5-evenings plus a Saturday. Participants will need to have basic skills with a sewing machine and hand stitching. Space will be limited and selections will be made through a drawing of all who register. The deadline is Tuesday May 30th. Register by emailing liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or calling 541-553-3331, extension 401. Please leave your phone number and permission to receive texts when registering.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.