KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 25, 2023

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. Mrs. Raymond is available for coaching at the Warm Springs K-8 on most Fridays and Saturdays until June 24th. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

The USDA Census of Agriculture provides comprehensive, impartial data for every county and tribe in the Northwest. The data will inform decisions that will help shape the future of American agriculture for the next five or six years. Individual data is held strictly confidential by law. Data collection ends May 31st. Make sure your farm or ranch counts. Respond online at https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html or call (800)435-5883 for assistance.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance on Thursday June 15th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days returns to Warm Springs June 23rd, 24th and 25th. The Powwow will kick off with grand entry Friday night at 7, afternoon and evening grand entries on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday. Other events happening include a stick game tournament, traditional dress parade, rodeo, softball/baseball memorial tournament and more. Pi-Ume-Sha weekend commemorates the Treaty of 1855 between the US government and the Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon.

They are still looking for teams for the baseball and softball tournaments. There is a Baseball Tourney in memory of Fox Leonard and the Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

Applications are still being accepted for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Southern Oregon University. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Youth Work Program is accepting applications from tribal youth ages 14 to 24 for summer jobs. To learn about available job placements and apply call 541-553-3148 for information.

Warm Springs homeowners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.