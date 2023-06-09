WSK8 Summer Acceleration Camp

21st Century Learning Summer Acceleration Camp will be held at the Warm Springs K8, July 31st-August 18th.

This is Monday – Friday for those 3 weeks with breakfast and lunch provided.

2023-2024 school year Kindergarten students attend 9am – 12:30pm

2023-2024 school year 1st thru 8th grade students attend 9am – 3pm

Transportation will be available for youth who live a mile or more from the K8 school.

Students who attend must be registered with the Jefferson County 509J school district so Kindergarten families need to make sure you have your Kinder sighed up.

If you have any questions call 541-475-0388

You must register your child if you want them to attend. You can register HERE

Summer Acceleration Camp