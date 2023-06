WARM SPRINGS RECREATION is hosting their annual 4TH OF JULY ACTIVITIES

8am – 5K Fun Run – (Please Pre-Register)

9am – Parade Line up at Old Elementary

The Parade Theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom with Grand Marshall Wynter Sky Meanus

11am – Parade

12:30pm – Horse Shoe Tournament

1:30pm – BBQ and Family Fun Games

Fireworks at Dusk

For more information you can contact the Recreation Department at 541-553-3243

2023 4th of July Parade Flyer