KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 30, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is a cookout with salmon & hotdogs. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

There is a yard sale today from 9-4 outside the Community Center. They’ll have new and used items, lemonade and treats for sale.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has its 20-year reunion coming up. Friday, July 14th there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. On Saturday, July 15th there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppach@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is tomorrow. There’s a parade at 11am (line up for participants begins at 9) and BBQ at noon at the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

The Barlow Gate Grange in Wamic will have a big country-style breakfast sale this Saturday and Sunday from 7:30am until 11am. The Grange is a non-profit that serves folks in South Wasco County and this is its one and only big fundraiser of the year. All veterans will receive a half-price discount. It’s located at 56960 Wamic Market Road.

The Yakama Nation will hold the 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration on Thursday July 13th from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

Madras High School Youth Cheer Camp will be held July 5th and 6th 10am to noon in high school’s main gym. The cost is $40. To register or for more information email madraselitecheer@gmail.com.