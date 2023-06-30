High Heat brings Warnings

Warm Springs Emergency Manager Dan Martinez reminds community members of the high temperatures forecasted for the next several days. Be sure to check on family members and others who may need assistance and be at risk of heat related illnesses. Emergency Management can provide drinking water, but the air conditioning units have all been distributed.

Scorching heat across the U.S. already has caused more than a dozen deaths in Texas alone and led to mounting misery from the Pacific Northwest to the South. And the official end of summer is still months away. Experts say drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities to the early morning evening and staying inside an air-conditioned building will help you stay cool and safe during extreme heat. But there are other ways to cool down if you don’t have air conditioning, like going to a mall or library for a few hours. Experts also suggest keeping windows closed and covered during the day and staying in the shade and wearing a wide-brimmed hat if you have to be outside.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: