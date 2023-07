The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th.

The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles.

All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building.

They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

2023 Tulalip 8 16 17 18 2023 flyer and sign up sheet