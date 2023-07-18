Macy Recognized by Ecotrust

Ecotrust has announced the recipients of the 2023 Indigenous Leadership Awards.

Among those Leaders is Alyssa Macy of Warm Springs. Macy who is Wasco, Navajo & Hopi is CEO of Washington Conservation Action and is being recognized for her efforts to build strong relationships between Washington Conservation Action and Indigenous communities, her advocacy for salmon protection, and her leadership in Washington state’s environmental community.

The only other Warm Springs Tribal Member to earn this recognition from Ecotrust was Jim Manion in 2009.

Ecotrust’s mission is to inspire fresh thinking that creates economic opportunity, social equity, and environmental well-being. Their goal is to foster a natural model of development that creates more resilient communities, economies, and ecosystems here and around the world.

A celebration for the 2023 awardees will be held in October in Portland.

You can view the full press release HERE