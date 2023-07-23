Simnasho Fire Update 7/23/23 9:30am

The Simnasho Fire was held to 1249 acres with help yesterday from 2 Large Air Tankers, 2 Single Engine Air Tankers, 2 Helicopters and multiple engine and hand crews. There is 25% containment.

The fire started around 6pm on Friday (Jul. 21, 2023) on the South side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho, near the water tanks.

Yesterday (Jul. 22, 2023) Firefighting efforts were focused on keeping the fire within the boundaries of: Highway 26 to the west, Highway 9 to the north, the S-450 road to the east and the Warm Springs River to the south.

Today (Jul. 23, 2023) the focus will continue to be the southern flank and to watch for spot fires.

There are 4 Crews on the fire line with 16 Engines, 1 Type 2 Dozer, 1 Skidgine, and 20 overhead personnel. The Incident Commander is Gary Sampson.

There are no road closures but Highway 9 is limited to local and fire traffic only.

For additional information you can check:

“CTWS – Fire Management” Facebook Page

http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Fire App: Watch Duty is free on iPhones

Read this morning’s full release HERE

Thanks to CTWS Fire Management and firefighters for these photos: