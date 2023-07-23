KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 24, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today for a financial overview and the 2024 budget forecast.

The Free Summer Meals for Kids program is open weekdays for all youth 18 and under. In Warm Springs at the K8, breakfast is from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. And, Buff Elementary serves meals Monday through Thursday at 8 and 11am.

There is an Agency District meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting at 7. On the agenda is the Chieftainship Selection Process.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered this Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. To get signed up call 541-553-3148 or email mallory@wscat.org.

There’s a Penny Carnival tomorrow 6-8pm in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music. There will be another on August 31st.

The Community Center is having a treasure hunt with food, games and prizes tomorrow at 1:30pm. Talk to Carol at the Recreation Department if you have any questions.

Sports physical clinics will be done at Warm Springs I H S on Wednesday and again on September 1st. Call to schedule 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment.

The Museum at Warm Springs 30th Anniversary Exhibit opens on Wednesday. There will be an opening reception at 6:30pm followed by a public program at 7. “Territories, Stories and The Long Memory of the Land” will be on view in The Museum’s Changing Gallery through September 2nd.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.