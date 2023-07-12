KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 13, 2023

The Free Summer Meals for Kids program is open weekdays for all youth 18 and under. In Warm Springs at the K8, breakfast is from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. And, Buff Elementary serves meals Monday through Thursday at 8 and 11am.

The 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration, hosted by the Yakama Nation, is today from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

Youth Basketball Camp and Vacation Bible School, hosted by the Warm Springs Baptist Church continues today and tomorrow at the old Elementary Gym from 9 until noon.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. This week: there will also be: free food boxes, first come, first serve; Indian Head Casino & the Plateau Travel Plaza will be there; WIC and OSU Extension will be set up; and KWSO will be sharing a 1939 map of the campus area for our Campus History Project and we will also have our jar openers and cold water to quench your thirst.

The July Wellness of Warm Springs lunch today will honor our community’s veterans for their service. Everyone is welcome from noon to 1 at the Family Resource Center conference room. On the menu: BBQ Chicken, Baked Beans, Rice, Cole Slaw, and Watermelon.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking registrations for a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class instructed by Eileen Spino. Classes will be held Monday thru Friday for two weeks – July 17th-21st and the 24th-28th – from 5:30 until 8:30pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated advanced weavers age 18 and older. Tools & supplies will be provided, but please bring some cornhusk ready for weaving. The registration deadline is today at 5pm and you should contact Elizabeth Woody by phone 541-553-3331, extension 401 or by email liz@museumatwarmsprings.org.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held July 28th at Skamania Lodge. Early bird registration will end tomorrow. For more information visit www.critfc.org.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has its 20-year reunion coming up this weekend. Tomorrow there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. On Saturday, there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered July 25-27. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. Email or call to get signed up 541-553-3148.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins July 31st and will be held weekdays until August 18th. REGISTER HERE or pick up an enrollment form at the District office in Madras. Breakfasts, lunches and transportation for students who live farther than a mile from the school will be provided. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.