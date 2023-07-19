KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 20, 2023

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. Warm Springs Prevention will be giving out pistol cases for gun safety. There will be activities and information too. See you there.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is happening in Madras through Saturday. Entry into the fair and parking is free. Exhibits open at 10 this morning and carnival rides at 3:00. There will be live music each evening. Tonight it’s The High Street Band at 7:30. The fair closes at 11. The NPRA Pro Rodeo is Friday & Saturday at 7pm.

The Senior Program is having an Elder’s Picnic tomorrow. All elders age 60 and older are invited to have lunch – they’re serving steak and lobster. It’s from noon to 1 tomorrow at the Community Center pavilion.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/nicommunity

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or https://www.parentsquare.com/signin

There will be an Agency District meeting Wednesday, July 26th to discuss the Chieftainship Selection Process. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held July 28th at Skamania Lodge. For more information visit the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s website.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered July 25-27. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. Email or call to get signed up 541-553-3148 mallory@wscat.org.