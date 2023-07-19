2023 Spay-A-Thon a Success!

First Nations Vet, with support from partners Fences for Fido, provided free spay and neuters for 278 animals in Warm Springs this summer.

Hundreds of vaccines and microchips were also given out across 4 weekends of the Spayathon.

Tribal members Cheydon Herkshan and Darnell Gorrosquita participated by working as surgery transporters and check-in staff.

And Aurolyn Stwyer arranged for a blessing of the animals and the clinic for protection.

Planning has already begun for a similar effort next summer.