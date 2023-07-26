KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 27, 2023

There is no jury duty for Warm Springs Tribal Court today.

The Free Summer Meals for Kids program is open weekdays for all youth 18 and under. In Warm Springs at the K8, breakfast is from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. And, Buff Elementary serves meals Monday through Thursday at 8 and 11am.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

A focus group discussion on the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District facilities and services master plan will be held in Warm Springs from 5:30-7:30 in the Community Center social hall. They are looking for people to join for dinner and discussion on the future of recreation in Madras. Participants need to be 12 years or older, be able to fully engage with the discussion and complete the entire 2 hours. Participants will receive $50 Visa gift cards after completion. RSVP on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page or with Jaylyn Suppah by phone 541-280-1933 or by email suppahconsulting@gmail.com.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals this Friday July 28th and again on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment for Friday at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

Warm Springs Tribal Member graduates are reminded that they need to bring their diploma and transcript to the Vital Statistics office this week to be eligible for the trust fund distribution. Anyone who misses this deadline will have to wait until the next distribution.

Huckleberry Feast is Sunday at Agency Longhouse and HeHe Longhouse.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins next week and will be held weekdays until August 18th for students who have been enrolled. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have auestions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.