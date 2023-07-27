Simnasho Fire Update Thu., Jul. 27, 2023

Warm Springs Fire Management reports that the Simnasho Fire has transitioned to a type 4 incident this morning with progress being made. Containment is at 75% and today Highway 9 will have no travel restrictions. Crews and engines are still working on full containment and mopping up.

Air quality on the Warm Springs Reservation has improved and in coordination with the Tribes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lifted its air quality advisory for the Reservation.

Summer 2023 is only halfway over and low spring rainfall has resulted in abnormally dry conditions as hot temperatures persist across the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region. This situation poses a significant risk of wildfires, and everyone is urged to take precautions to prevent human-caused wildfire starts. P

lease be fire safe in the forest, along our roads and around your home.