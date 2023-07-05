KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 6, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is Open today 8 to 5 in their new location at the Warm Springs K8 – off the back parking lot.

At the Warm Springs K8, there is no meal service this week but it will resume next Monday.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the morning agenda are Director and GM updates from the Branches of Natural Resources Branch; Public Utilities; and Public Safety. Scheduled for this afternoon: an update from the Office of Information Systems; a meeting with OSU Cascades’ new Chancellor; and the Food Processing Resolution.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon, this Friday, Saturday & Sunday in Warm Springs. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register and for more information, email Janice Smith Jan Smith 1946 at I Cloud dot com jansmith1946@icloud.com

The Yakama Nation will hold the 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration on Thursday July 13th from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has planned its 20-year reunion. Friday, July 14th there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. On Saturday, July 15th there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.

The 28th Annual High Desert Garden Tour presented by OSU Extension and Master Gardeners is coming up Saturday, July 15th from 9 to 3:30. Explore 7 gardens in Bend and Tumalo on this self-guided tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Extension dot Oregon State dot EDU https://beav.es/TSo. Youth 18 and under are free.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S will have a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall On Tuesday, July 18th from 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins July 31st and will be held weekdays until August 18th. You can find the registration link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO.org or pick up an enrollment form at the District office in Madras. Breakfasts, lunches and transportation for students who live farther than a mile from the school will be provided. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.