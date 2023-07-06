Two separate board positions open

The Jefferson County Education Service District (JCESD) is seeking candidates interested in filling a vacant ESD board position – JCSD 509J, Position 4. Candidates will be notified for a brief interview by the existing elected board members and appointed to take office soon thereafter, for a term ending June 30th, 2025. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and a registered voter that has resided in the Jefferson County Education Service District for at least one year. Candidates may pick up an application packet at the Jefferson County Education Service District office in Madras and applications must be received by the Jefferson County Education Service District no later than Monday, July 10, 2023 at 4pm. https://jcesd.k12.or.us/

The Jefferson County 509J School Board announced a vacancy during their regularly scheduled meeting in June. Jamie Hurd recently resigned from her position on the board to take a science teacher position at the Jefferson County Middle School. She had served in her position since 2017 and had two years left on her current term. Applications for the open position was opened by the board for local citizens and the application process is open through Friday July 7th. Interested individuals must be a legally registered voter in Jefferson County, a Resident in JCSD 509J’s boundaries for at least one year and cannot be an employee of the JCSD 509J. Board members will review the applications with the goal of naming a successor at the next school board meeting on Friday, July 14. The meeting will be held at the Warm Springs Museum at 3pm. For more information contact Tessa Bailey at (541) 475-6192 or TBailey@509J.net. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/school-board-vacancy/