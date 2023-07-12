Old Hoops Court Gets Some Love

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is redoing the old Warm Springs Elementary, outdoor, Basketball Court, making repairs and installing a new surface and replacing fencing and the court’s basketball goals.

Funding for the work comes from the Oregon Health Authority.

There are plans for a new playground, as well, to be located adjacent to the redone basketball court between the old school and the old Boys Dorm. That funding is from a System of Care grant targeting community safety and needed community places for families and youth to gather.