KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 12, 2023

The BIA Roads crew is working on Highway 3 on the Kah-Nee-Ta Grade this week. Motorists should slow down as you approach the grade for everyone’s safety on the roadway.

The youth basketball camp and Vacation Bible School hosted by the Warm Springs Baptist Church continues today through Friday at the old Elementary Gym from 9 until noon each day. You can call Shantae at 541-771-9724 for more information.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a technology resource fair today in the Community Center social hall from 11am until 3pm. Learn about the Grow with Google professional career certificates and VR training opportunities, Oregon Community Solar Program and ACP Program through Cricket Wireless.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Today on the senior lunch menu – sloppy joes with sweet potato fries and pineapple cole slaw. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Wellness of Warm Springs lunch for July will honor our community’s veterans for their service. Everyone is welcome tomorrow from noon to 1 at the Family Resource Center conference room. On the menu: BBQ Chicken, Baked Beans, Rice, Cole Slaw, and Watermelon.

The Hot Summer Nights’ Art Camp is today from 1 to 5:00 at the Simnasho powwow grounds. Everyone is welcome to join. Youth age 7 and younger need to be accompanied by a parent. There are no fees, and painting materials are being provided.

The Hot Summer Nights Powwow will get going with a potluck barbecue at 6 and the powwow at 7. Tonight they’ll have a Round Bustle special, Drummer’s Relay, and the Running of the Simnasho Derby. Bring lawn chairs.

The Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting this evening 6-7:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. They will cover the Reservation Game Inventories, Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports and Proposed Hunting Seasons. There will be a potluck meal.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus this week: there will also be: free food boxes, first come, first serve; Indian Head Casino & the Plateau Travel Plaza will be there; WIC and OSU Extension will be set up; and KWSO will be sharing a 1939 map of the campus area for our Campus History Project and we will also have our jar openers and cold water to quench your thirst. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class instructed by Eileen Spino. It will be held Monday thru Friday, July 17th-21st and the 24th-28th from 5:30 until 8:30pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated advanced weavers age 18 and older. Tools & supplies will be provided, but please bring some cornhusk ready for weaving. The registration deadline is tomorrow at 5pm and you should contact Elizabeth Woody by phone 541-553-3331, extension 401 or by email liz@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Yakama Nation is hosting the 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration tomorrow from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S will have a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall On Tuesday, July 18th from 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.