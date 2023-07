Oregon Senate Bill 189 will become law on January 1, 2024.

The law will allow Oregonians to have a say in the final disposition of their amputated body parts, in accordance with their cultural, religious, and spiritual beliefs.

The law will also apply in the case of fetal death, allowing a family to carry out cultural and religious practices with regard to the loss of a child.

The issue for Native People has been ongoing with some accommodations made over the years.