KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 18, 2024

A memorial for Weston. J. Heath is today at the He He Longhouse starting at 10am. Drummers are requested.

COCC’s annual Salmon Bake is happening today from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the COCC Bend campus, Athletic Field. Everyone is invited to join for a free, traditionally prepared salmon lunch and Native American celebration.

The Warm Springs K8 Spring Sports Banquet celebrating spring sports athletes is on Monday, May 20th from 3:15-4pm in the gymnasium. Families are invited to join for cake and refreshments to celebrate track and soccer student athletes.

The Warm Springs K8 presents the Eagles Art Show on Tuesday, May 21st 5:30-6:30pm in the school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to enjoy student art, make art and learn about a free summer arts camp for middle and high school students. Local artists who would like to have a table to sell their art are welcome too.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair that will feature youth and adult summer employment opportunities. It’s scheduled for Thursday, May 23rd 10am to 3pm at the Community Center social hall.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 3 on Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building. The Human Resources Department is looking for tribal food vendors for the luncheon. Contact Monica Arthur if interested no later than Friday, May 24th at 541-553-3327 or email comp dash benefits at comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Salmon Camp 2024 registration is now open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission tribes – Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama. Salmon Camp provides tribal middle school students with culturally relevant Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers and close the achievement gap for Native American youth. It also helps in creating tomorrow’s leaders in natural resource protection and restoration. An electronic application form is available at https://critfc.org/critfc-salmon-camp-application/. May 31st is the application deadline.

Madras High School’s summer football camp for 3rd thru 8th graders will be held Monday, June 24th thru Wednesday, June 26th from 4-6pm each day. Register no later than June 14th. For details, email Coach Ack at alewis@509j.net.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.