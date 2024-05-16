KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 17, 2024

Warm Springs Recreation’s Spring Yard Sale is today from 8:30-3 on the Community Center front lawn. There are also breakfast and lunch food sales.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving vegetable turkey casserole from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. Lunch deliveries are not available today.

Casey Eye Institute’s Annual Spring Eye Clinics are this weekend, providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday and Sunday. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry today to schedule.

COCC’s annual Salmon Bake is tomorrow from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the COCC Bend campus, Athletic Field. Everyone is invited to join for a free, traditionally prepared salmon lunch and Native American celebration.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is on Saturday June 1st from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic, coordinated by First Nations Veterinary & Fences for Fido, will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weight 60 lbs. or less and live with the boundaries of the Warm Springs reservation. Registration is required – visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 11th from 1-2:30 on the K8 football field.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in loving memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

Warm Springs Human Resources is looking for Tribal Food Vendors interested in being part of the upcoming annual Tribal Employee Appreciation Day. Please call 541-553-3327 if you are interested. The deadline to inquire is today.