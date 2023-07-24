Simnasho Fire Update 8am Mon., Jul. 24, 2023

UPDATE

Warm Springs Fire Management reports the Simnasho Fire remains at 1249 acres today (7/24/23) and is 40% contained. The fire is burning in timber and grasses on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation about 5 miles west of Simnasho and 2 miles east of Highway 26. The fire is being managed as a full suppression fire.

The boundaries of fire are: Highway 26 to the west, Highway 9 to the north, the S-450 road to the east and the Warm Springs River to the south. The west, north and eastern flanks remain solid with firefighters working their way inward with a new goal of 300 feet and addressing hot spots.

Today the focus will continue to be the southern flank and continuing to watch for spot fires.

Additional resources are still assisting Warm Springs Fire Management including Engine Crews and Hand Crews, and aerial resources.

The Simnasho Fire started Friday (7/21/23) around 6pm on the Warm Springs Reservation in the vicinity of the water towers on the sound side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho. Structure protection was in place Friday Night. Highway 26 was closed for a time Friday night. Highway 9 was closed to all by fire and local traffic for much of the weekend.

