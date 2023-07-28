Syphillis Testing

12 Booths were set up yesterday at the Thursday Market on campus here in Warm Springs.

Jefferson County Health Department and IHS were on site doing on-the-spot testing for syphilis which has been on the rise locally. The case count of syphilis in Jefferson County went from zero in 2018 to 19 cases in 2021. While 19 cases may not seem like many, it represents a part of a much larger problem. Syphilis often progresses without symptoms for months or even years. So, the disease goes undetected. People don’t report it, while they continue to spread the disease throughout the community.

The Warm Springs mobile medical unit was where the testing was done and if a positive case was found – they were set up to begin treatment right away.

Additional testing was also done yesterday doing convenient health outreach for the community.

