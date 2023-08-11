Tribal Enterprise Info Fairs

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday, August 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided. Tribal enterprises include:
- Indian Head Casino
- Plateau Travel Plaza
- Warm Springs Composite Products
- Kah-Nee-Ta
- Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises
- Warm Springs Timber Company
- Warm Springs Telecom
- Warm Springs Housing Authority
- Warm Springs GeoVisions
- Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise
- Warm Springs Construction Enterprise
- Warm Springs Economic Development
Enterprise Info Meetings Flyer