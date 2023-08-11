Local News

Tribal Enterprise Info Fairs

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday, August 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.  Tribal enterprises include:

  • Indian Head Casino
  • Plateau Travel Plaza
  • Warm Springs Composite Products
  • Kah-Nee-Ta
  • Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises
  • Warm Springs Timber Company
  • Warm Springs Telecom
  • Warm Springs Housing Authority
  • Warm Springs GeoVisions
  • Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise
  • Warm Springs Construction Enterprise
  • Warm Springs Economic Development

Enterprise Info Meetings Flyer

