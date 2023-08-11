Tribal Enterprise Info Fairs

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday, August 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided. Tribal enterprises include:

Indian Head Casino

Plateau Travel Plaza

Warm Springs Composite Products

Kah-Nee-Ta

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises

Warm Springs Timber Company

Warm Springs Telecom

Warm Springs Housing Authority

Warm Springs GeoVisions

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise

Warm Springs Construction Enterprise

Warm Springs Economic Development

