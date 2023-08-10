KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 11, 2023

Today is the monthly senior breakfast. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 this morning and take-out will be available.

The Madras Chamber Coffee Cuppers will be hosted by Possibilities Thrift Store this morning from 8-9:00. It’s located at 1412 South Highway 97, next to the Dollar Tree.

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

The Vital Statistics has new temporary hours for Tribal ID’s. Members needing an ID can go in between 8am and 3pm. The cost is $10 for a Tribal ID.

Master food Preservers will hold workshop for safe preparation, storage and uses for flavored oils and vinegars on Wednesday, August 16, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office in Redmond. Learn about equipment, supplies and tips for making best quality products. The workshop fee is $15. Class size is limited. Register by this Sunday – OSU Extension secure link to register for Flavored Oils and Vinegar Hands-On Workshop: https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osuextension?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_751c34980e34

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Punt, Pass & Kick practices will begin Monday, August 14th for interested youth ages 9 to 12. Practice will be every Monday & Thursday in August at 9am behind the Community Center.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on Tuesday next week from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

The Northwest Youth Education Conference is planned for September 1-3 at the Hehe Longhouse. It is open to everyone.