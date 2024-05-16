2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team along with many partners and community members are gearing up for a new season of the Thursday Market in Warm Springs. The Markets run through the summer into early fall – from 10:30am – 2pm each Thursday.

This year we are excited to be moving into the new CTWS Health & Human Services Campus Pavilion.

The Thursday Market provides an opportunity for local people as well as those passing through to take a break from their routine and visit vendors who are set up.

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance will return with their weekly distribution of Fresh Harvest Kits. Warm Springs OSU Extension will be on hand with demonstrations, samples & recipes. Local programs like WIC offer information and takeaways.

And to keep with the healthy theme – we try and have local seasonal produce available to purchase. Items you might not otherwise to get in Warm Springs.

This is also an opportunity for small businesses, crafts people and value added food sellers plus fundraising to gather together and serve the community.

KWSO will be there again conducting interviews about Warm Springs campus area history and we will be stepping up our efforts with a walking tour of campus each Thursday at noon.

In 2024 we hope to expand opportunities for families with young children to do a make an take activities and enjoy some play.

For any local or regional organizations that might want to table at any or all Thursday Markets in Warm Springs this summer please contact Carina Miller at the Warm Springs Community Action Team carina@wscat.org.

Local vendors, Programs or Departments, and anyone fundraising, who are interested in taking part in any or all Thursday Markets can contact Sue Matters at KWSO sue.matters@wstribes.org

We look forward to seeing you at the Thursday markets this summer!

Thursday market dates for 2024