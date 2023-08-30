Back to School BBQ Rain or Shine – Aug 31st

There is a 70% chance of shower activity after 11am tomorrow (Thu. Aug. 31, 2023) according tot he National Weather Service. Despite that forecast – the Warm Springs Back to School BBQ will take place at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 4-6pm.

Students will be able to see their teachers – check out classroom assignments and pick up items from vendors at the Family Resource Fair. Basic School Supplies will be provided to students in their classrooms next week. 1st thru 8th grade students in Warm Springs, 6th grade at JCMS and 9th grade at Madras High School and Bridges will all start back on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023. 7th, 8th, and 10th-12th grade students start back on Wed., Sep. 6, 2023. Kindergarten students will start with family conferences.

The Back to School BBQ event is an annual effort to demonstrate support for our student’s education and to welcome families back to school. Warm Springs Health & Human Services General Manager Caroline Cruz says events like the back to school BBQ have positive impact for the community, demonstrating how families can enjoy an activity that is drug and alcohol free. A safe event that shows folks that others care…

Along with the BBQ and introductions of teachers, the Family Resource Fair will be happening in the track area. There will be booths set up with information and take away items., KWSO will have our new stickers to hand out and information about our campus history project, plus there will be a dunk tank, free yard sale items and the weekly distribution of Fresh Harvest kits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

2023 Warm Springs Back to school BBQ Flyer