CTWS ceded lands hunting season opens

On Monday, the hunting season opened to Warm Springs Tribal Members on Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Ceded Lands for General Buck Deer, Elk and Pronghorn Antelope. Off-reservation Youth First Time Hunts start this Saturday, August 5th.

Since time immemorial, the various tribes and bands of Indians now known as the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon held Indian title to and right of occupancy based upon aboriginal possession of certain lands along the Columbia River and its tributaries. These areas have been historic usual and accustomed hunting places of Tribal Members.

Hunting Rules and Regulations are available at the Branch of Natural Resources also regulations and Hunting Permits are available online.