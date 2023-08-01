KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 2, 2023

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

The Museum at Warm Springs has a Tule Mat Classes with Rosie Johnson that start this week. No prior skills are needed. Participants will cut and gather tule for the first classes this Thursday and Friday. Next week on Monday and Tuesday, they will learn to make mats. All classes will be from 8am to 1pm. Contact Jermayne Tuckta at the Museum to sign-up.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up tomorrow from 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

Art Adventure Gallery will hold an opening reception for its new exhibit “Landscape Memories” by Carol Leone tomorrow from 5:30-7pm at the Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. The public is welcome.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th. The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles. All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building. They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming class dates are August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.