Go Fund Me for Johnny Holiday Jr.

A local family is raising money to help pay medical and travel expenses for Johnny Holiday Jr. to come home to Oregon from North Dakota.

Holiday was seriously injured in an accident in December 2022 and was left paralyzed from the waist down following a head on collision with a semi truck.

His grandmother Beatrice Lopez says Johnny was transporting horses from North Dakota to Arizona when the accident occurred. She said a lot of folks know Johnny through rodeo.

Friends, family, and members of the community have joined forces to pitch in on raising funds to allow Holiday to be brought back home to Oregon.

A go-fund me account has been set up those who would like to help the family out. Any contributions help and are appreciated.

(https://www.gofundme.com/f/tqjcha-medical-and-travel-expenses)