KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 4, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today – Cornish game hens, wild rice pilaf and roasted carrots. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is happening thru Sunday at the Fair and Expo Center in Redmond. There are concerts each day that are free with fair admission. The rodeo starts at 7 tonight. Rodeo finals are at 7:30 Saturday night and the Duel in the Desert Rodeo on Sunday is at 2pm. Admission and carnival wristbands can be purchased online.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day Family is on Wednesday, August 9th. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5pm behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow is the evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

Cricket Wireless will be doing a Sign-Up Event at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building from 2-4pm on Thursday August 10th. Representatives will be able to answer questions and offer sign-ups for Cricket. People can bring their own device or there may be a limited number of free devices available for those who sign up at the event. By signing up with the ACP tribal program, individuals may qualify for discounted service. Eligibility can be checked at the event or anytime online.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and early registration is recommended by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the Library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market = and those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.