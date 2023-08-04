Warm Springs Thursday Market

The Thursday Market was held yesterday (8/3/23) on campus here in Warm Springs. The market is an effort to provide a family friendly environment for organizations to set up booths to share information, for vendors to sell items, and for groups to do fundraising. 15 booths were set up on Thursday August 3, 2023. KWSO spoke with some of the folks who were there including:

• Warm Springs OSU Extension who offered samples of peach salsa

• Sylvia who was fundraising for her grandkid’s basketball team

• Indian Head Casino & Plateau Plaza HR

• Shelby & Deborah Scott who were selling jam and baked goods

• Geovisions sharing information about their work &

• Daminwa which is the Warm Springs CP Enterprise

Laurie Danzuka was set up with Daminwa – a new Tribal Enterprise featuring 3 hemp derived products which are now for sale at the Thursday Market, at the Plateau Travel Plaza and online at https://daminwa.com/.

The Thursday Market is each Thursday 10:30am until 2pm. It always features the distribution of Fresh Harvest Kits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance. Other weekly participants include Warm Springs WIC, Warm Springs Emergency Management and Warm Springs Prevention. You can contact KWSO to learn more.