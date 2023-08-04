KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo continues today and tomorrow at the Fair and Expo Center in Redmond. Concerts are free with fair admission. The rodeo finals are at 7:30 tonight and the Duel in the Desert Rodeo on Sunday is at 2pm. Admission and carnival wristbands can be purchased online.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan in 2024. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch on Saturday, August 19th from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info@covranch.org.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets on Thursdays at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes. The club will be cancelled on days that the temperatures exceed 100 degrees.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.