KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 31, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 today. Kids need to bring their own lunch. The club will be closed tomorrow. Information will be sent out for school year enrollment.

There is Punt, Pass & Kick practice for youth ages 9 to 12 this morning at 9 behind the Community Center.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website, where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is at the Warm Springs k8 Academy today from 4-6pm. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to show support for education and to gear up for the new school year! Hot Dogs and Hamburgers will be served, teachers will introduce themselves, the Family Resource Fair will have booths around the track offering information and back to school swag! Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.

This week’s Thursday Market vendors will be setting up at the Back to School BBQ at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Fresh produce kits will be handed out there.

There’s a Penny Carnival from 6-8 this evening in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music.

Madras White Buffalo Football hosts Sweet Home tonight at 7:15. KWSO will broadcast the game live.

Registration is open for a beginner wapas (yarn bag) making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be Tuesday, September 5th thru Thursday, September 7th from 5-8pm. No prior experience is required and all supplies are provided. The registration deadline is this Friday. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up. There is also a cornhusk bag making class for beginners September 11-15. Some weaving skills are needed for this class, so be sure and sign up for the wapas class if necessary.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets on Thursdays at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Northwest Youth Education Conference will be held Friday, Saturday & Sunday at the Hehe Longhouse. It is open to everyone.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. An advance registration discount is available before September 8th using coupon code: EarlyBird. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/. Admission to the museum is always free for all tribal members.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.