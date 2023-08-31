Old School Basketball Courts – Game On!

There was a grand opening celebration at the newly renovated basketball court at the old Warm Springs Elementary School last night (8/30/23).

The adjacent playground has also been upgraded.

The Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services earlier this year shared their plans for improving the community.

The playground at the old school and also at the Community Center was on the list along with the basketball court and the new pavilion on campus.

Next steps for the pavilion are to decide on and install the ground cover.