Flu Shots Now Available

September and October are the best times to get vaccinated against influenza or flu. You can protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated

Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history.

It takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. So the sooner you get vaccinated – the better. .

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick.

The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated.

Open Flu Shot Clinics are being held at the Health and Wellness Center each weekday morning except Wednesday from 8am until noon and weekday afternoons from 1-3. No Appointment is needed. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine and it’s particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.