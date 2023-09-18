KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 19, 2023

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is in session today. The agenda is for more budget presentation with the Warm Springs Timber LLC, Warm Springs housing Authority, Warm Springs telecom, Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise, Warm Springs Composite Products and Warm Springs Economic Development.

Anyone interested in being a ceremonial meat cutter should attend a meeting this morning at 11:00 in conference room 3 at the Tribal Administration building. If you have questions, contact Fish &Wildlife On-Reservation secretary Renee Poitra at the Tribal Council office.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is chicken & broccoli stir fry with wild rice.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Football will play in the All-Schools Jamboree at Redmond High School today at 4:00.

Today in Madras High School sports action – Boys Soccer hosts Estacada. Both JV & Varsity games start at 4:30. Girls soccer teams play at Estacada. JV & Varsity volleyball teams travel to Gladstone.

Warm Springs GeoVisions is holding a community meeting to gather thoughts, stories and memories about the Portland area. The city is working on developing a land acknowledgement and is seeking input. The meeting is today from 4:30-7pm at Indian Head Casino – use the Cottonwood Restaurant entrance. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is this evening at 6 in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

These are the Funeral Arrangements for Anthony Leo Hellon: There will be a dressing Wednesday (9/20) from 6-6:30am, and then 1 seven. The burial will follow at Red Lake Cemetery.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow afterschool, 3:15-5:45, in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. LINK TO REGISTER For more information call 541-460-7714.