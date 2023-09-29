MHS Homecoming

At Madras High School its been Homecoming Week. School Spirit day is today (09/29/23). Freshman are wearing Red, Sophomores are in Blue, Juniors are in White and Seniors are golden! The community it reminded that you can purchase tickets for tonight’s homecoming football game online at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/schools/mhs/box-office/ . The Homecoming Parade line up is at 11:45 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The Community is invited to cheer on the student’s parade. For students who participate in the Native American Student Union you are invited to show representation in the parade. Wearing regalia is welcome and encouraged, if weather permits.

Part of the Festivities include the honoring of distinguished alumni. This years recognition goes to Elizabeth Woody and Sean Vibbert.

Vibbert was Madras High School Class of 1990. He runs his family’s homestead on the north end of Jefferson County and is also the owner-operator of Obsidian Seed Company in Gateway. Obsidian is the second largest producer of wildflower seed in the nation. Sean credits his love of agriculture and his success in the industry to his experience in Future Farmers of American at Madras High School.

Liz Woody was class of 1978. She served as Governor Appointed State of Oregon Poet Laureate from 2016-2018. She was the first Native American to hold this position. She holds a Master of Public Administration degree through Portland State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities from The Evergreen State College and studied, and eventually taught Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is currently executive director of the Museum at Warm Springs. She credits her English and Art teachers at Madras High School for encouraging her.

Prior to the homecoming game starting at 5pm – there will a fundraiser Tri Tip & Chicken BBQ dinner for the Senior Class of 2024 Graduation Party.

The football game Kick off is at 7pm against Pendleton / Nixyaawii. This is the first league game of the season for the White Buffalo. KWSO will broadcast the game live.

The Homecoming Dance will be tomorrow night (09/30/23) starting at 7pm.